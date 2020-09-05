Last updated on .From the section Golf

Sungjae Im had seven birdies in his second-round 64

Tour Championship second-round leaderboard (US unless stated) -13 D Johnson; -12 S Im (Kor); -11 X Schauffele; -10 J Thomas; -9 C Morikawa, T Hatton (Eng), J Rahm (Spa); -8 R McIlroy (NI), B Todd

Korea's Sungjae Im hit seven birdies to challenge leader Dustin Johnson at the halfway stage of the PGA Tour's season-ending Tour Championship.

The 22-year-old started his round seven strokes behind Johnson and Jon Rahm, but a 64 moved him into contention at the East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

However, Johnson birdied his last to ensure he holds a narrow advantage.

Players at the event are handicapped based on FedEx Cup points earned during the season.

After missing a birdie chance at the second, Im recovered to pick up shots at the next two holes and although he bogeyed the fifth, he birdied the sixth.

After another birdie at the 10th, he finished strongly with three more over his closing four holes.

Xander Schauffele is a shot behind Im, thanks to a five-under round of 65.

England's Tyrrell Hatton is on nine under after shooting a 66, the same mark as Rahm who could only manage a 74.

It was also a disappointing day for Rory McIlroy, who dropped down the field after a 71 and is on eight under, five strokes behind Johnson.

McIlroy was left particularly frustrated at the par-five 18th after shanking his second shot into the water and seeing his long par putt lip out.

How the Tour Championship works

Players amass FedEx Cup points during the season and the top 30 in the rankings contend the Tour Championship.

The top-ranked player begins the 72-hole tournament on 10 under par, while the second seed starts on eight under.

The third seed tees off at seven under and so on down to the fifth seed at five under. Seeds 6-10 begin at −4; seeds 11-15 will begin at −3; and so on, down to seeds 26-30, who will start at level par.