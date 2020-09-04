Last updated on .From the section Golf

Enrico Di Nitto goes into Saturday's third round with a one-shot advantage

Italy's Enrico Di Nitto holds a slender lead in the Northern Ireland Open after a four-under 66 left him on six under at the halfway stage.

Di Nitto, who carded six birdies and two bogeys at the Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort, is one clear of the field.

Gudmundar Kristjansson of Iceland and England's Robert Dinwiddie are his closest challengers on five over.

Conor O'Rourke is the top Irishman on one under but Tom McKibbin, Michael Hoey and Dermot McElroy missed the cut.

Whitehead man JR Galbraith (70) is level with Niall Kearney (71) one over and they are the only other Irish players inside the cut mark of three over.

Northern Ireland's amateur star Tom McKibbin (73) was just one shot outside cut while tournament ambassador Hoey (70) will miss the weekend action after finishing on six over.

Seventeen-year-old Galgorm Castle amateur Josh Hill (76) ended on 12 over while Ballymena player McElroy finished on 10 over.

Fresh from becoming the first disabled golfer to compete in a European Tour event last week, Dundalk man Brendan Lawlor (79) also missed the cut on 13 over.