Tiger Woods won the last Masters tournament in 2019

The PGA Tour has announced a 2020-21 "super season" that will see six majors take place among 50 tournaments to be held over the next 12 months.

The schedule contains 14 events postponed or cancelled because of coronavirus, including the US Open and Masters that will be played in 2020.

Those majors, as well as the Open and PGA Championship, will then return to their traditional dates during 2021.

"If you're a golf fan, this is a dream season," said Jay Monahan.

The PGA Tour commissioner said the "super season" will feature "more significant events than ever before", including the delayed Olympic Games.

"Building our schedule is always complicated, but never more so as over the past several months as we continue to navigate challenges brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic," added Monahan.

The season, which will feature the most events since 51 were held in 1975, begins with the Safeway Open in Napa, California on 10 September and will conclude on 5 September 2021 at the Tour Championship in Atlanta.

This year's US Open, rescheduled from June, begins later this month while the postponed Masters at Augusta, traditionally staged in April, is due to be played in November.