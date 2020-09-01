Last updated on .From the section Golf

Rory McIlroy beat Xander Schauffele at the first play-off hole to win the WGC-HSBC Champions event in 2019

This year's WGC-HSBC Champions event in China has been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The tournament was due to be held at the Sheshan Golf Club in Shanghai from 29 October to 1 November.

The Chinese government say the country will not host any sporting events this year apart from trials for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy beat American Xander Schauffele in a play-off to win last year's title.

"We have worked extensively with all Tours, international officials, the China Golf Association and other local parties to find a solution to host the WGC-HSBC Champions," said the PGA Tour.

"In line with Chinese government guidelines and being mindful of the logistical implications, we collectively made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 event."

The WGC-HSBC Champions, which began in 2005, is co-sanctioned by all the major tours and became one of four annual World Golf Championship events in 2009.