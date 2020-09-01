Last updated on .From the section Golf

Paul McGinley in action at the 2019 Staysure Tour

Former Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley says the rebranded Legends Tour is a "ground-breaking shift" for golf.

The over-50s event is expected to restart in 2021 after replacing The Staysure Tour, which was forced to cancel its entire 2020 season because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Staysure founder and group chief executive Ryan Howsam has taken a majority equity share in the tour.

McGinley is one of eight former players acting as tour ambassadors.

"Being an ambassador for the Legends Tour is a unique opportunity to be a part of a ground-breaking shift in the golf tour model," said McGinley, whose fellow ambassadors are Darren Clarke, Ian Woosnam, Colin Montgomerie, Paul Lawrie, Michael Campbell, Mark James and Tom Lehman.

"There is a real emphasis on putting players at the forefront of the brand while engaging the amateurs through the alliance format and Legends Club and I am excited to see how the tour grows and develops moving forward."

Under the alliance format, amateurs will play in the actual tournament alongside two professionals.

The 'Legends Club' will include an amateur Order of Merit where amateurs can compete for a place in the end-of-season Tour Final.