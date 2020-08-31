Austin Ernst wins LPGA's NW Arkansas Championship, Jodi Ewart Shadoff 11th

Austin Ernst
Ernst had rounds of 65, 65 and 63 at the Pinnacle Country Club
NW Arkansas Championship final leaderboard
-20 A Ernst (US); -18 A Nordqvist (Swe); -16 A Stanford (US), N Korda (US); -15 J Shin (Kor), Sei Young Kim (Kor); -14 Inbee Park (Kor), K Kirk (Aus)
Selected others: -12 J Ewart Shadoff (Eng); -11 C Thomas (Eng); -7 G Hall (Eng), G Dryburgh (Sco); -6 S Meadow (NI); -3 B Law (Eng)

American Austin Ernst fired an eight-under final round of 63 to win the NW Arkansas Championship by two shots.

The world number 58, fifth at this month's Women's Open, finished on 20 under to land the title after 144 starts since her last LPGA win in 2014.

Ernst, 28, began the final day at Pinnacle Country Club four behind Anna Nordqvist, but carded 10 birdies.

England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff completed a third successive round of 67 for a share of 11th, eight strokes back.

Compatriot Georgia Hall, the 2018 Women's Open champion, closed with a bogey-free 66 and a share of 49th place at seven under.

