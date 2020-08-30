Last updated on .From the section Golf

BMW Championship final leaderboard -4 J Rahm (Spa), D Johnson (US) - Rahm wins at first extra hole; -2 H Matsuyama (Jpn), J Niemann (Chi); -1 T Finau (US) Selected others: Level M Fitzpatrick (Eng); +3 R McIlroy (NI); +4 P Casey (Eng), T Hatton (Eng); +6 J Thomas (US); +11 T Woods (US)

Jon Rahm beat Dustin Johnson on the first hole of a play-off in a dramatic climax to the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields in Illinois, Chicago.

Spaniard Rahm, 25, looked set to be crowned champion after a bogey-free six-under 64 left him on four under.

But Johnson, who won last week by 11 shots, birded the 15th then holed a 43-foot putt on 18 to force extra holes.

Rahm then holed an even longer putt on the same green in the play-off while the American's effort finished short.

Rahm came from three shots behind going into the day after Johnson was tied for the lead with Japan's Hideki Matsuyama heading into Sunday's round.

The Ryder Cup player made back-to-back birdies at 15 and 16 in a sparkling round to set the clubhouse target.

His only dropped shot of the weekend was a one-stroke penalty for picking up his ball without having marked it on Saturday.

Chile's Joaquin Niemann and Matsuyama finished a further stroke back at two under par on the North course at Chicago's Olympia Fields.

England's Matthew Fitzpatrick ended the weekend four shots off the lead at level par after a final-day 67.

The top-30 players in the points table have qualified for the season-ending Tour Championship at East Lake in Atlanta starting next week.

Tiger Woods, who needed a top-five finish, is among those to miss out.