Hojgaard won his first European Tour title at the 2019 AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open

ISPS Handa UK Championship final leaderboard -14 R Hojgaard (Den), J Walters (SA); -13 M Kaymer (Ger), B Hebert (Fra); -12 C Howie (Sco), B Wiesberger (Aus) Selected others: -11 M Armitage (Eng); -10 A Sullivan (Eng), C Hill (Sco); -6 L Westwood (Eng); -5 M Wallace (Eng)

Danish teenager Rasmus Hojgaard came through a play-off to win the ISPS Handa UK Championship and secure his second European Tour victory.

The 19-year-old defeated South Africa's Justin Walters with a par on the second extra hole at The Belfry after the pair finished tied on 14 under par.

Hojgaard birdied the 14th and 16th and holed from 10 feet for eagle on the 17th to complete a superb closing 65.

Germany's Martin Kaymer and France's Benjamin Hebert finished one shot back.

Former world number one Kaymer, whose last win was the second of his two major titles in the 2014 US Open, held the outright lead after a third birdie of the day on the 13th.

But the 35-year-old dropped his only shot of the day on the par-five 17th and was unable to hole from 15 feet on the last to join the play-off.