Emily Pedersen claimed her second victory on the Ladies European Tour

Denmark's Emily Kristine Pedersen eagled the final hole as she won the Czech Ladies Open by four shots.

The 24-year-old, who finished tied for 11th at last week's Women's British Open, finished on 17 under par to win from Austria's Christine Wolf.

Pedersen led by two strokes heading into the 18th on Sunday and signed off in style with an 80-foot eagle putt.

"That was a bonus. It was a bit of luck holing one that far, but it was nice. I'll definitely remember it," she said.