Last updated on .From the section Golf

In-form Johnson got to world number one last weekend

BMW Championship third-round leaderboard -1 H Matsuyama (Jpn), D Johnson (US); +1 J Niemann (Chi), M Hughes (Can), A Scott (Aus); +2 J Rahm (Spa), S Munoz (Col), K Kisner (US), B Watson (US), B Todd (US), R McIlroy (NI) Selected others: +3 M Fitzpatrick (Eng); +4 T Hatton (Eng); +6 P Casey (Eng); +8 J Thomas (US); +10 T Woods (US)

World number one Dustin Johnson shares the lead going into the final round of the BMW Championship in Illinois.

The 36-year-old American, who won last week's Northern Trust event with a 30-under total, was one behind overnight.

He carded a one-under 69 at Olympia Fields to share the lead with Hideki Matsuyama - who also shot 69 - and they are the only players under par.

Joint overnight leader Rory McIlroy is three strokes back in a share of sixth after five bogeys in a 73.

Another former world number one, Jon Rahm, is also two over after five birdies in the joint-best round of the day a 66.

That four-under round on the tough North course at the Illinois course included a one-shot penalty for picking up his ball without having marked it.

"I was thinking of somebody else or something else - I just picked up the ball without marking it, simple as that," Rahm said.

"I can't really give an explanation. It's one of those things that happen - never thought it would in my professional career, but here we are."

Former Masters champion Adam Scott of Australia is in a group of three at one over along with Joaquin Niemann of Chile and Canada's Mackenzie Hughes.

Johnson, winner of 22 PGA Tour titles, has held the 54-hole lead or co-lead in each of his last three starts.

The top-70 players in the points table are taking part in this week's event, but only the top 30 will qualify for the season-ending Tour Championship at East Lake in Atlanta starting next week.

Tiger Woods, needing a top-five finish to advance to next week's finale, is 10 over in a tie for 55th after a 72.