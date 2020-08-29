Last updated on .From the section Golf

Stephanie Meadow is looking for her first LPGA Tour win

Northern Ireland's Stephanie Meadow is one shot off the lead after a six-under-par 65 opening round at the LPGA NW Arkansas Championship.

Meadow kept bogeys off her card as she recorded four birdies before finishing with an eagle on the par-five 18th.

She hit all 13 fairways while missing only two greens in regulation in her quest for a maiden LPGA Tour win.

Anna Nordqvist, Jackie Stoelting and Esther Lee share the lead on seven-under par.

Meadow, 28, who finished in a tie for 39th place in last week's AIG Women's Open, secured an early birdie at the second before gaining two further shots at the fifth and ninth holes.

The two-time Curtis Cup player had to wait until the 17th for her next birdie before closing out with an eagle.

Meanwhile, Cavan's Leona Maguire is battling to make the cut following a level-par 71.