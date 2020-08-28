Fairmont St Andrews hosts the Scottish Championship on 15-18 October

Fairmont St Andrews' Torrance Course
Who will be celebrating on the 18th green of the Torrance Course at Fairmont on 18 October?

Fairmont St Andrews will host the Scottish Championship as part of the European Tour's 'UK Swing' expansion of its 2020 international schedule.

The 1m euro event will take place on the Torrance Course on 15-18 October.

"Scotland has many top-class golfing venues and we are delighted to be visiting another of those," said Ben Cowen of the European Tour.

The Aphrodite Hills Resort in Paphos will host two new 1m euro European Tour events the following month.

The Cyprus Open takes place from 29 October until 1 November and the Cyprus Classic runs from November 5-8, the consecutive tournaments in the same "geographical cluster" reflecting the Tour's strategy of reducing the need for international travel.

The Scottish Championship takes the Tour's second UK Swing of 2020 to four tournaments.

It will follow the Irish Open at Galgorm Castle (24-27 September), the Scottish Open at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick (1-4 October) and the PGA Championship at Wentworth (8-11 October).

