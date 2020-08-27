Last updated on .From the section Golf

Brendan Lawlor made history on Thursday by becoming the first disabled golfer to compete on the European Tour.

The Irishman, who turned professional last year, played in the first round of the UK Championship at The Belfry.

The 22-year-old shot a 12-over-par 84 but said scoring was secondary to a week that will "change his life".

"I'm just so grateful to be competing on the same stage as these guys and getting opportunities like this," said the player from Dundalk.

"The coverage over the last few days, people texting and on Instagram, looking at EDGA (European Disabled Golf Association) - that's the reason why I'm here this week."

Lawlor, who is fourth in the World Rankings for Golfers with Disability, has a rare condition called Ellis-van Creveld syndrome.

It is a disability characterised by a shorter stature and shorter limbs.

He was invited to compete in the event by his sponsor, who are the title partners of the tournament - which is the final event of the UK Swing.

Lawlor started well and was one under through three holes before his round fell away.

"The back nine was a bit tough," he conceded. "I didn't shoot the best score but it's not about the score.

"It's a week to change my life and other people's lives, so just go out and enjoy it and that's what I did."

South Africa's Justin Walters carded a bogey-free 64 to set the clubhouse target before play was suspended due to flooded greens at The Belfry.