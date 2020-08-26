Connor Syme was in contention for his first European Tour title two weeks running

Connor Syme says qualifying for his first US Open is "bitter-sweet" after narrowly missing out on winning his maiden European Tour title.

The Scot, 25, led the Wales Open with a round to go before finishing eighth for a second consecutive top-10 finish.

However, he was still one of 10 players to secure their place at next month's major at Winged Foot through the tour's UK Swing mini Order of Merit.

"That was a big goal of mine and it's going to be an experience," said Syme.

"It is going to be a very strong field assembled, probably one of the strongest there has ever been."

Syme has had three top-10 finishes in six tournaments over the last two months.

His performance at Celtic Manor followed an equal third place in the previous week's Celtic Classic at the same venue to seal his place in New York.

However, he led both events going into the final round, so has been left with a sense of frustration yet also of optimism after regaining his European Tour card at the end of last season.

"I am obviously delighted, but it does feel slightly bittersweet in the way I have achieved it," he said.

"I guess you just never really know how you are going to handle these situations until you are in them, but I really felt like I was ready to win.

"I will learn a lot from it. It is definitely better to have been in that situation and knowing how to maybe handle it next time than never having been there at all. It does give me a lot of belief I can do it."