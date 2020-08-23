Last updated on .From the section Golf

Dustin Johnson will be one of the favourites for the US Open, which begins on 14 September

Northern Trust, final leaderboard -30 D Johnson (US); -19 H English (US); -18 D Berger (US); -17 K Kisner (US), S Scheffler (US); -16 J Rahm (Spa), W Simpson (US) Selected others: -11 J Rose (Eng), T Hatton (Eng); -9 I Poulter (Eng); -8 T Fleetwood (Eng); -7 P Casey (Eng), J Thomas (US); -6 T Woods (US); -2 R McIlroy (NI) Full leaderboard

American Dustin Johnson won his second title in three months in imperious style when he cruised to victory in the Northern Trust by 11 shots.

The 36-year-old, tied second at the US PGA in August, made six birdies and an eagle on his way to a stress-free 63.

Johnson, who is the latest player to become world number one, was 30 under for the week as his closing 63 followed sub-70 rounds of 67, 60 and 64.

Harris English was second with fellow American Daniel Berger third.

England's Justin Rose and Tyrrell Hatton finished on 11 under with Ian Poulter two shots further behind and Tommy Fleetwood finishing on eight under.

Tiger Woods, winner of 15 majors, bounced back from his two-over 73 on Saturday with a five-under 66 for six-under overall, while Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy shot a 69 to finish two under.

Johnson did not quite reach the heights of his Friday 60, but his unblemished final round featured an eagle on the par-five second before he reeled off another four birdies on the front nine to move further away from English.

He picked up another shot on the 12th and then, after an hour-long weather delay, rounded off his inevitable victory with a birdie at the last.

This was the first of three events in the US circuit's FedEx Cup play-offs that will determine the PGA Tour champion for this season.

The top 70 players in season points will advance to next week's BMW Championship, which will decide the 30 players to compete in next month's season-ending Tour Championship at East Lake in Atlanta.