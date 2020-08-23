Last updated on .From the section Golf

World number 304 Sophia Popov produced a huge shock by winning the AIG Women's Open by two shots at Royal Troon.

The 27-year-old German, who had not won on the LPGA or Ladies European Tour before this week, shot a three-under 68 to win her first major on seven under.

Thailand's Jasmine Suwannapura shot a 67 to finish on five under, two ahead of world number eight Minjee Lee (69).

Seven-time major winner Inbee Park was the only other player to finish under par, after a 66 saw her end one under.

It was a stunning victory by Popov, whose only other professional victory came at Troon North in Arizona on the satellite Cactus Tour earlier this year.

She only secured qualification for the Women's Open with a top-10 finish at the Marathon Classic a fortnight ago and last week was playing on the Symetra Tour, the feeder circuit for the LPGA Tour.

She was also caddying for Dutch friend Anne van Dam at a recent LPGA Tour event.

Going into this week, she had earned only $108,000 (£82,500) in her career but her victory in Ayrshire improved that total six-fold, with the winner's prize earning her $675,000 (£515,500).

Popov started the final round with a three-shot lead and immediately dropped a shot after pulling her opening drive into a fairway bunker.

But, in benign conditions on the west coast of Scotland after three days of storms and blustery winds had made scoring difficult, Popov found her rhythm with birdies on the next two holes and a third of the day on the sixth.

The threat came from Suwannapura, who had a run of four successive birdies from the fourth as she closed the lead to one shot by the seventh but bogeys on the 11th and 13th holes handed the advantage back to Popov.

The Thai player then birdied the 15th and 16th but Popov, playing in the group behind, responded with the same to set up a processional finish that even allowed her the luxury of a bogey at the last.

More to follow.