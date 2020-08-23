Wales Open: Romain Langasque wins to secure maiden European Tour title

Romain Langasque
Romain Langasque won the Hopps Open de Provence in 2018 on the European Challenge Tour
Wales Open final-round leaderboard
-8 R Langasque (Fra); -6 S Valimaki (Fin); -5 D Dixon (Eng), M Jordan (Eng)
Romain Langasque overturned a five-shot deficit to win the Wales Open at Celtic Manor.

The Frenchman, 25, carded six birdies and no bogeys in a superb closing 65 to claim his first European Tour title.

Langasque finished on eight under par, two shots ahead of Finland's Sami Valimaki, with Englishmen David Dixon and Matthew Jordan a shot further back.

Victory also secured Langasque a US Open debut in September.

"Everything in golf can go so quick," he said. "I'm really happy. This is where we all want to be.

"Now I'll have some good opportunities. I need to focus again, but it's where I'm looking forward to go.

"Playing my first US Open this year, the good thing is with no public there's less pressure on it being my first one. I'm really proud of myself."

Sweden's Sebastian Soderberg needed to birdie the 18th to force a play-off but ran up a triple-bogey eight after spinning his third shot back into the water.

Scotland's Connor Syme, who shared the overnight lead with Soderberg, also found the water on the last to double bogey and slip into a tie for eighth.

