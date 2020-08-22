As they finished their rounds, Australia's Matt Jones was the only weekend competitor behind Woods and McIlroy

Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods couldn't inspire each other on day three at the Northern Trust in Boston as they finished their rounds with only one of the weekend competitors behind them.

McIlroy's three-over 74, which left him level par overall, included two triple bogeys in his opening six holes.

Woods, 44, finished on one under after a scrappy five-bogey 73.

With the leaders not even yet out on the course, McIlroy was 15 behind pacesetter Dustin Johnson.

Going into round three, Johnson's 11-under 60 had left him two clear of Scottie Scheffler, who went one better with a 59 on Friday.

However, former world number ones McIlroy and Woods were unable to join in on the scoring fest on Saturday as their totals left only Australia's Matt Jones behind them in 70th place at that stage of the day.

After an opening hole birdie, McIlroy suffered a horror show at the par-five second as his attempted greenside third shot rebounded off a rock and behind him into the water. After taking a penalty drop, McIlroy's second chip didn't threaten the hole before he took three putts.

The four-time major winner, 31, responded immediately with a birdie but his second triple bogey came at the sixth after taking four shots to find the fairway.

The Northern Irishman's back nine was more low key as birdies at the 10th and 18th were split by a dropped shot on 14.

Fifteen-time major winner Woods went to the turn in level par after birdies at the second and ninth were cancelled out by bogeys on three and five.

A missed green at the short 11th saw him fail to get up and down from a bunker as a six-foot par-putt slid by and he three-putted the next from 30 feet to squander another shot.

A wild second shot from the middle of the 14th fairway meant he had to get and down for yet another bogey and the only respite in the closing holes was a birdie at the last.

The top 70 players in season points will advance to next week's BMW Championship, which will decide the 30 players to compete in next month's season-ending Tour Championship in Atlanta.

McIlroy began the week eighth in the list while Woods was 49th.