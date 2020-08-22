Last updated on .From the section Golf

Connor Syme has made two appearances at The Open Championship

Wales Open third round leaderboard -7 C Syme (Sco), S Soderberg (Swe); -4 S Valimaki (Fin); -3 E Molinari (Ita), T Pieters (Bel) Full leaderboard

Scotland's Connor Syme and Sweden's Sebastian Soderberg share the lead going into the final round of the Wales Open at Celtic Manor.

Syme birdied the last to complete a third-round 70 and move alongside Soderberg on seven under.

Finland's Sami Valimaki finished the third round four under, one shot clear of Ryder Cup players Edoardo Molinari and Thomas Pieters.

English duo David Dixon and James Morrison are in a group on two under.

Syme has held the lead, or a share of the lead, in four of his past five rounds but crucially did not when the trophy was given out at last week's Celtic Classic, finishing in a tie for third.

"Finding myself in the same position as last week, I'll just try and do the same stuff I've been doing all week," Syme said.

"It would be amazing to win, having come close last week. You don't really know how many times you'll get those opportunities so it's another one tomorrow.

"If it doesn't happen, it's not the end of the world, but hopefully I'm going to play well tomorrow and give myself a chance."