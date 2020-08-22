Last updated on .From the section Golf

Sophia Popov started Saturday's third round one shot off the lead

Third-round leaderboard -4 S Popov (Ger); -1 J Suwannapura (Tha); M Lee (Aus); Level A Ernst (US); +1 L Weaver (US), C Masson (Ger); +2 EK Pederson (Den), L Ko (NZ), K Gillman (US) Selected others: +6 M Reid (Eng); +7 J Ewart Shadoff (Eng); +8 C Matthew (Sco), B Morgan (Wal); +9 B Law (Eng), S Meadow (NI); +10 G Hall (Eng); +14 F Johnson (Eng); +17 M Thomson (Sco); Full leaderboard

World number 304 Sophia Popov leads by three shots going into the final round of the AIG Women's Open at Royal Troon.

Popov, 27, has never won a major but made an eagle and two birdies in a four-under 67 to secure a cushion over Minjee Lee and Thidapa Suwannapura.

Overnight leader Daniela Holmqvist, the only player under par after a day of strong winds and rain on Friday, fell out of contention after a six-over 77.

The leading Britons are England's Mel Reid and Jodi Ewart Shadoff.

Reid, 32, carded a three-under 68 on another day of difficult scoring to share 26th on six over while Ewart Shadoff is a shot further back at the Ayrshire links.

Popov's impressive bogey-free round included a 30-foot putt for birdie on the 17th to strengthen her position at the top of the leaderboard.

New Zealand's Lydia Ko, the two-time major champion, continued her return to form with a 72 to sit six behind Popov and remain in with a chance of victory.

In 2015 Ko - who squandered a five-shot lead with six holes to play at the Marathon Classic this month - became the youngest world number one aged 17 but has not won a title since the 2018 Mediheal Championship.

Popov only qualified for the Women's Open with a top-10 finish at the Marathon Classic and last week was playing on the Symetra Tour, the feeder circuit for the LPGA Tour.

"I'm extremely happy. Four under and bogey-free is more than I could have hoped for," Popov told Sky Sports.

"I managed to not put myself in positions where I was freaking out. I was playing solid and that's because I was very patient. The patience has been absolutely key this week and that's probably what I'm most proud of.

"After the first two rounds I felt very comfortable out there. I know my game is in a good spot. I'd be lying if I said I'm not going to be super nervous tomorrow morning - the nerves are going to be there so I need to realise that and play with them."