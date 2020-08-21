Last updated on .From the section Golf

Scottie Scheffler finished tied fourth at this year's PGA Championship

American Scottie Scheffler became just the 12th player to shoot under 60 on the PGA Tour with a 12-under-par 59 in round two of the Northern Trust.

Scheffler, 24, carded 12 birdies in a bogey-free round to reach 13 under overall in Boston, Massachusetts.

"You don't get too many opportunities to shoot a 59, so to finish the job is really cool," said Scheffler.

World number four Dustin Johnson, who is still on the course, was 11 under after 11 holes.

He had two eagles and five birdies in his opening eight holes to reach the turn in nine-under-par 27.

Jim Furyk holds the record for the lowest round in PGA Tour history after shooting 58 during the 2016 Travelers Championship.

Scheffler reached the turn in 30 shots and hit five birdies from the 10th to the 16th, leaving him needing to birdie the par-five 18th to hit 59 and he two-putted from 80 feet to achieve the feat.

"I definitely was nervous, very nervous over both those putts on 18 and coming down the stretch, but I think it helped me focus a little bit more," he added.

Scheffler, who broke the course record by two strokes, is the second youngest player to hit 59 on the PGA Tour after Justin Thomas did so aged 23 in 2017.

England's Tommy Fleetwood hit a two-under round of 69 to move to seven under overall, with compatriot Paul Casey also carding a 69 to move to three under.

The Northern Trust is the first of three events in the US tour's FedEx Cup play-offs that will determine the PGA Tour champion for this season.