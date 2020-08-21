Connor Syme's second-placed finish in the Shot Clock Masters in 2018 is his highest European Tour placing

Wales Open second round leaderboard -6 C Syme (Sco); -4 L Johnston (Scot), J Smith (Eng), N Elvira, S Kim (USA), H Li (CN), S Soderberg (Swe) Selected others: +5 R Enoch (Wal); +6 Farr (Wal); +7 Price (Wal) Full leaderboard

Scotland's Connor Syme has a two shot advantage at the Wales Open as he eyes a place at the US Open at Winged Foot.

The top 10 from the UK Swing Order of Merit after this week will qualify for next month's major and Syme sat ninth in the rankings when he teed off, eyeing a maiden European Tour win.

Rain and wind made low scoring hard in the second round at Celtic Manor.

"It was a real grind, that was some of the hardest conditions I've played in," Syme said after his round of 70.

Syme held a one-shot lead after 54 holes of the Celtic Classic last week, which was also staged in Newport at the venue of the 2010 Ryder Cup.

The 25-year-old had to settle for a share of third place following a final round of 71, which was compiled either side of a two-hour lightning delay.

"I took a lot of confidence from last week," Syme added. "It was a new experience for me having a 54-hole lead and I really enjoyed it. I'm trying to get back into those positions as much as I can.

"The US Open was definitely one of my goals once I'd started the UK Swing. To put myself in to a position to do that is obviously great, but it's not something you can really think about, there's so much that can happen."

The Wales Open has returned to the European Tour after a six-year hiatus, but no Welsh golfer made the cut to play over the weekend.