Stephanie Meadow in action on day one at Royal Troon

Stephanie Meadow is set to make the cut at the Women's British Open at Royal Troon after carding a second successive 75 on Friday left her eight over par.

The Jordanstown native recovered from a triple bogey seven at the second to secure her place for the last two days.

She posted two birdies and three bogeys during the remainder of her round on another high-scoring day in Scotland.

Cavan's Leona Maguire ended 10 over after a second-round 75 and Banbridge amateur Olivia Mehaffey 12 over.

Mehaffey recorded consecutive rounds of six-over 77 on the first two days - Friday's 18 holes including three birdies, four bogeys and a double bogey six at the 12th.

Maguire began well by picking up a shot at the third but fell back with a bogey at the eighth and a double bogey at the 11th.

Further dropped shots at the 14th and 15th look to have denied her her place in the weekend's action.

The projected cut mark currently lies at nine over par, with the top 65 players and those tied for 65th qualifying for the final two rounds.

Swede Dani Holmqvist is the clubhouse leader on one under after a day which saw the field of players battle in blustery, wet conditions.