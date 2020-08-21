Last updated on .From the section Golf

AIG Women's Open Venue: Royal Troon, Ayrshire Date: August 20-23

Defending champion Hinako Shibuno is set to miss the cut at the Women's Open, finishing 12 over par after two rounds.

The Japanese 21-year-old captured the hearts of golf fans as she won at Woburn in 2019 when playing outside her home country for the first time.

But she struggled in blustery, wet conditions at Royal Troon, hitting a seven-over-par 78 in the second round.

It leaves her well outside the projected cut of six over.

England's Bronte Law went one under for the day but also looks likely to miss the cut on eight over overall, while compatriot Charlotte Thompson is set to miss out on 10 over.

The leaders fell away as wind and rain blew across the links course, with Germany's Sophia Popov left at the top of the leaderboard on one under before her tee-off time of 14:22 BST.

Overnight leader Amy Olson, of the USA, was sitting just inside the cut after five bogeys on the front nine.

Very few players went round under par on Friday, but fellow American Austin Ernst moved up to tied second after a round of 70.

Scotland's Catriona Matthew finished Thursday on level par, while England's Georgia Hall - the 2018 champion - was two over. Both will look to overcome increasingly strong winds to maintain their place near the top of the leaderboard later on Friday.