Tommy Fleetwood dropped two shots on the final hole to miss out on being joint leader

The Northern Trust first-round leaderboard -7 C Davis (Aus), H English, K Streelman (both US); -6 S Munoz (Col), M Wolff, K Kisner, B Watson, S Piercy (all US), L Oosthuizen (SA); -5 T Fleetwood, I Poulter (both Eng), D Berger, C Howell III, R Shelton, T Gooch, R Henley (all US), D Lee (NZ), A Scott (Aus) Selected others: -4 T Hatton (Eng), D Johnson (US); -3 J Thomas, T Woods (both US); -2 R McIlroy (NI), J Rose (Eng), J Rahm (Spa); -1 P Casey (Eng); +1 S Lowry (Ire) Full leaderboard

England's Tommy Fleetwood and Ian Poulter are two shots off the lead after the first round of the Northern Trust in Boston, Massachusetts.

Both carded a five-under-par 66 with Fleetwood carding a double bogey on the final hole.

He had previously looked set to be in a four-way tie for the lead with Americans Kevin Streelman and Harris English, and Australian Cameron Davis.

Tyrell Hatton is a shot further back with Tiger Woods on three under par.

Spanish world number one Jon Rahm, England's Justin Rose and Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy are all on two under.

Seven players are one shot off the lead in a group that includes major winners Louis Oosthuizen and Bubba Watson.

The Northern Trust is the first of three events in the US tour's FedEx Cup play-offs that will determine the PGA Tour champion for this season.