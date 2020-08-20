Last updated on .From the section Golf

Georgia Hall battled windy conditions on the Ayrshire coast

AIG Women's Open Venue: Royal Troon, Ayrshire Date: August 20-23

England's Georgia Hall is two shots off the clubhouse leader after a two-over 73 in the first round of the Women's Open at Royal Troon on Thursday.

The 24-year-old, who won the event in 2018, would have been closer to Canadian Alena Sharp's level par, but for a dropped shot at the 18th.

Elsewhere, England's Charley Hull is adrift at five over after a round that included a double-bogey seven.

Germany's Caroline Masson and American Nelly Korda are home on one over par.

Dame Laura Davies, who hit the opening tee shot to mark her 40th appearance in the event, birdied three of the last six holes but could still only return a nine-over 80.

Hall, who was three over par after five holes in gusty conditions on the Ayrshire coast, believes her cautious approach paid off.

"Some holes I could barely stand up. It t was so windy all the way round but especially at the start," Hall told Sky Sports. "I'm pretty happy with how I played.

"I played quite conservatively with my approach,

"I've got to keep going and keep grinding because you never know what's going to happen."