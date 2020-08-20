Last updated on .From the section Golf

Stephanie Meadow in action on day one at Royal Troon

Stephanie Meadow is the best placed Irish golfer at the Women's British Open at Royal Troon after carding a first round of four-over-par 75.

The Jordanstown woman posted two birdies and six bogeys on Thursday.

Cavan professional Leona Maguire and Banbridge amateur Olivia Mehaffey are two shots worse off on six over.

Maguire had two double bogeys, three bogeys and a birdie in her opening 77 while Mehaffey fired a birdie but also had five bogeys and a double bogey.

German Sophia Popov is the early clubhouse leader on one under on a day of largely low scoring.