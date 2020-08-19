Jon Rahm replaced Rory McIlroy as world number one after his victory at the Memorial Tournament in July

Irish Open champion and world number one Jon Rahm says he may not defend any of his European Tour titles this season due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The US-based Spaniard won his second Irish Open at Lahinch and triumphed at his home event last year.

This year's Spanish Open is cancelled, but the Irish Open will take place at Galgorm Castle from 24-27 September.

"It's rough flying public - having a mask on for 10-plus hours just doesn't sound very good to me," he said.

"Doesn't sound healthy at all, so I don't know what I'm going to be doing. Right now, I just don't see myself going to Europe.

"That's going to be my first concern, how safe it's going to be and how things are going to be run."

Rahm, 25, won the Race to Dubai last season and had been due to defend three titles this year.

"I think it's going to be something I'm going to think about after the US Open and see how the Covid guidelines are around the world," Rahm said before the Northern Trust tournament on the PGA Tour.

Rahm is also the defending champion at the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, which is due to take place from 10-13 December.

"Dubai is so far ahead, we are going to have to see what's going to happen. I don't know," Rahm added. "Right now my main thought is I don't know if I'm going to be able to go to Spain and see my family at Christmas. That's my bigger thing right now.

"If it comes between going to Spain and seeing my family and playing a golf tournament, I'm not playing golf, that's all I can say."