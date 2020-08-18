Last updated on .From the section Golf

England's Charley Hull must adapt to the firm turf of a seaside links course when she competes in the AIG Women's Open at Royal Troon

When Royal Troon last staged an Open it took one of the greatest major performances to decide the Claret Jug - Henrik Stenson's record-breaking 2016 win over Phil Mickelson after an epic duel.

And whatever happens on the famous Ayrshire links in the coming days, the AIG Women's Open is likely to also provide another highly memorable championship.

This is the most significant golf tournament to be staged in Britain during this Covid-blighted year, as well as being the country's biggest women's sporting event of 2020.

No fewer than 32 countries are represented in a 144-strong field. Arriving in Troon, there is a discernible feeling big-time sport has arrived, even though there is no need for grandstands.

Global television audiences will watch the first women's major with appetites whetted by the thrilling men's US PGA Championship, won by Collin Morikawa earlier this month.

Given golf's predisposition to social distancing, the sport has been enjoying a renaissance as a by-product of coronavirus, reflected by inflated participation and viewing figures.

Now the world's best women can take advantage as Royal Troon stages this major for the first time. It is a much-needed boost, because the female game was hit hard when the pandemic struck.

This had been intended to be the biggest year for women's professional golf. The LPGA boasted record prize funds and the Ladies' European Tour set out an expanded schedule after years of contraction.

But key tournaments in Asia were the first to fall in February, and it took until the end of July before the LPGA was able to return.

The women's game lacks the riches of the men's game - its players face a more hand-to-mouth existence, and a far fiercer scrap for attention and sponsorship.

But, at long last, there is some good news.

The rebranded Women's Open (no longer the British Open) has been accompanied by extended sponsorship which provides a firmer footing.

America's Danielle Kang is one of the players to beat in Ayrshire

This week's championship follows the Rose Ladies Series, a relatively small but significant run of one-day tournaments held in England through the summer thanks to the backing of men's Olympic champion Justin Rose.

The sums involved were relatively little. He put in £35,000 - relative loose change for a former world number one - but his support encouraged further commercial backing as well as a justifiable dose of credibility for the women's game.

One of those tournaments was played at Royal St George's, previously a bastion of the outdated model of all-male golf clubs.

Royal Troon had a similar set-up, so this week provides tangible evidence the game is moving forward.

"I think it's really good," said Charley Hull, one of the leading British hopes this week.

"It's pretty impressive how a few weeks ago the first women's event was at Royal St George's. And then this will be the first professional event at Troon.

"It shows that golf is going in the right direction."

Hull's priority now is to make sure her golf balls remain on track. Her preference is for American-style parkland courses rather than the bunker-infested seaside test that awaits this week.

She plans to try imagining narrow tree-lined corridors when she picks lines off the tee in a bid to overcome her antipathy towards traditional links-style golf. But a big worry is she will have too much time to develop these thought processes.

The blight of slow play remains a dreadful scourge. Build-up conversations have been dominated by the topic after snail-like play at last week's Aberdeen Standard Ladies Scottish Open, held at the Renaissance Club on the east coast.

"I think to grow the game, people don't want to be sat there for hours and hours watching a slow game," Hull said. "I get told a lot it's crazy how slow we play.

"Usually when I'm at home with my friends we go around in like three hours and on tour last week, I played five hours and 40 minutes."

Scotland's Carly Booth would usually be cheered on by enthusiastic crowds in Ayrshire - but not this week

The R&A, which runs the Women's Open, has an improving record on the issue of dealing with slow players at its events. This must be a main priority for the tournament.

"If someone is being extremely slow and holding up play, then I believe they should get penalised," said Georgia Hall, another English hopeful, who won this event at Royal Lytham two years ago.

The 24-year-old, who finished third in 2017, says links is her favourite form of the game. Her prowess is likely to be severely tested by forecast blustery conditions.

Danielle Kang, one of 40 Americans in the field, is the form player having won the first two events on the resumption of the LPGA Tour.

She struggled on the greens in Scotland last week but was still only one shot out of a four-way play-off won by fellow American Stacy Lewis.

"Coming back out, and actually performing the way I did and being able to trust my game and get back into the rhythm has helped my confidence," Kang said. "I'm pretty happy about the results."

But the prime source for overall delight is that players are competing once again, and for the first time this year it will be at major level.

We have become used to spectator-less sport but should also appreciate the scale of simply making this event happen, creating a secure bubble to allow such a global event on these shores.

It is quite an achievement.

"I know it's a really tough situation for everyone, not only for players but everyone," said Thailand's 2016 champion Ariya Jutanugarn. "They work so hard for us to prepare the best tournaments, like this one.

"We have to come overseas and everybody is just taking care of us so well, and I feel so grateful to be back and really appreciate what they have done for us."