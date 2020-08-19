The Women's Open will be Gemma Dryburgh's second major - she finished 43rd in the 2019 PGA Championship

When playing your first Open at one of the most prestigious courses in your home country, there are a few things you expect.

The roar of a partisan crowd cheering you along. Proud family and friends waiting to greet you on the 18th green. Meticulous preparation months in advance.

But, as with so many sportspeople in recent months, Scottish golfer Gemma Dryburgh has learnt to expect the unexpected.

The 27-year-old has come into form at just the right time for the Women's Open at Royal Troon - the first women's major of the year.

But possibly the greatest moment of her golfing life so far will be met with near silence. The event is being played behind closed doors because of the coronavirus pandemic and even her biggest fans - her parents - cannot come and watch.

With golf clubs only reopening in May, some of her meticulous preparation had to take place in the back garden with the help of a duvet cover hung over the back of a football net.

"It's still there in my garden," Dryburgh says of the lockdown training aid. "Hopefully I won't need it again."

The unorthodox training method has worked. Dryburgh enjoyed her best LPGA finish when she came tied sixth at the Drive On Championship at the beginning of the month.

The world number 198 held the lead at one point during last weekend's Scottish Open, but an 11-over round on Sunday left her 69th in the end.

Having also claimed back-to-back wins in the Rose Ladies Series, she is ready to make a name for herself in her first major on home soil.

"It's pretty special - this is the tournament I always dreamt of growing up and I'm playing it in Scotland," Dryburgh said.

"It's a shame there will be no crowds and my parents can't watch but it will still be a special week."

Dryburgh praised men's professional Justin Rose's support of female players with the Rose Ladies Series, saying she had felt "pessimistic" about women's golf before the event was created.

In response to the BBC Elite British Sportswomen's survey finding that 82% of female athletes were worried about the impact of coronavirus on women's sport, she said extra costs brought about as a result of the pandemic could force some players to quit golf.

Now, she feels more positive and says Troon hosting the Open four years after the club voted to allow female members is another step forward.

"It's great - going in the right direction," she added. "It's good to see clubs like that see where the opportunity is and see where they need to move forwards. It's pretty cool that we're going to play the first Women's Open at Troon.

"It's looking really positive even after the pandemic. We'll see."

The Women's Open begins on Thursday, with highlights every night on BBC Two.