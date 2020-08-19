Last updated on .From the section Golf

Hinako Shibuno had only left Japan once in her life before travelling to the UK to compete last year

AIG Women's Open Venue: Royal Troon, Ayrshire Date: 20-23 August Coverage: Nightly highlights on BBC Two and regular updates on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Defending champion Hinako Shibuno is confident her game can stand up to the rigours of the Royal Troon links at the AIG Women's Open, starting on Thursday.

Japan's Shibuno, 21, illuminated the event last year with a stunning win at Woburn to claim her first major.

Her victory at the inland parkland course was the first competitive event she had played outside of Japan.

"It's going to be very difficult, I know there will be wind and rain. I will have to play smart," she said.

"But I want to enjoy being the defending champion and show other parts of my game."

Shibuno will defend her title in what will be the most significant golf tournament to be staged in Britain since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as being the country's biggest women's sporting event of 2020.

It is the first major of the 2020 LPGA season and will take place without any fans watching on the Scottish course.

"I have high expectations of myself but I want to play with a smile on my face," said Shibuno, the world number 13.

"I have watched the Open Championship on TV and I know I need to focus on the tee shots and miss the fairway bunkers."

Shibuno was a little-known figure before wowing the crowds at Woburn and becoming a global star.

Nicknamed the 'Smiling Cinderella', she is now one of Japan's sporting superstars.

"My win last year was life changing," she said.

"I became a celebrity in Japan and couldn't believe the number of people when I arrived home at the airport. It was weird."

Hall & Hull lead British challenge

Heading the British challenge are Georgia Hall, who won the 2018 title at Lytham, and her Solheim Cup team mate Charley Hull.

Hull has won on the Rose Ladies Series this year - tournaments sponsored by England's Justin Rose, the 2013 US Open champion.

Legendary English player Laura Davies is competing in her 40th British Open and she has the honour of teeing off first when the action gets under way on Thursday.

England's Laura Davies, 56, is her country's most decorated female player

Danielle Kang, one of 40 Americans in the field, is the form player, having won the first two events on the resumption of the LPGA Tour.

"Despite the restrictions, the bubble protocol has been fantastic here in Scotland," said the world number two.

"It is so different for everyone, but there is easy access to everything we need."