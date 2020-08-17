Last updated on .From the section Golf

The re-arranged Scottish Open will take place a week earlier on 1-4 October, the European Tour has announced.

The event at The Renaissance Club near Gullane will be staged a week before the PGA Championship at Wentworth.

The course hosted last year's Scottish Open and last week's Ladies Scottish Open, which was won by Stacy Lewis.

The Tour says both events will be subject to "health strategy based on respective government guidelines in Scotland and in England".

Bernd Wiesberger won last year's Scottish Open.