Irish Open: Shane Lowry hopes to play in Galgorm tournament next month
Former winner Shane Lowry says he intends to tee-up at next month's Irish Open at Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort but it depends on the Covid-19 situation.
It would be the reigning Open champion's first return home from the US since February.
"My plan is to play the Irish Open, but we'll see what happens," Lowry told Irish GOLFER.ie.
"There's been quite a few cases in the last few days in Ireland. I don't want to make any decisions six weeks out?"
He added: "l will make them (decisions) over the next couple weeks."
This year's Irish Open was scheduled for Mount Juliet in the Republic of Ireland in May but fell victim to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Playing the 24-27 September tournament in Northern Ireland will enable competitors to travel from the US Open without having to quarantine.
Lowry, who won the Irish Open in 2009 as an amateur, has never played on the County Antrim set-up which will host the event for the first time and behind closed doors.
"I've heard it's nice with a lovely hotel and good golf course, so yeah - we'll be in the European Tour bubble, that's a bit tighter than this one over here." said the Offaly man.
