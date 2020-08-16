Last updated on .From the section Golf

A mid-round weather delay meant darkness was descending at Celtic Manor when Sam Horsfield sealed victory on the 18th

Celtic Classic final leaderboard -18 S Horsfield (Eng); -16 T Detry (Bel); -15 T Pieters (Bel), A Johnston (Eng), C Syme (Sco); -14 J Catlin (USA), S Valimaki (Fin), D Horsey (Eng), A Meronk (Pol) Selected others: -8 R Enoch (Wal), J Donaldson (Wal); -7 O Farr (Wal) Full leaderboard

Sam Horsfield shot a final round 67 to secure his second European Tour victory in a fortnight at the Celtic Classic.

Englishman Horsfield claimed the first European Tour win of his career at the Hero Open a fortnight ago.

The 23-year-old made it two triumphs in three events as he finished 18 under at Celtic Manor.

Belgium's Thomas Detry was second on 16 under after he matched Horsfield's 67 on the final day.

The fourth round was suspended for around two hours because of the threat of lightning in south Wales, but Horsfield was not put off by the delay.

Having started the day in second place, one shot behind Connor Syme, Horsfield made four birdies and did not drop a shot on his way to an impressive victory.

Scotland's Syme ended up in a tie for third place after a level par round of 71.

He finished alongside England's Andrew Johnston and Belgian Ryder Cup player Thomas Pieters on 15 under.

Welsh duo Jamie Donaldson and Rhys Enoch finished tied for 31st place on eight under, with countryman Oliver Farr a shot further back.