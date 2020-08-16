Last updated on .From the section Golf

Victory was Stacy Lewis' first since the birth of her daughter

Ladies Scottish Open final leaderboard -5 S Lewis, C Knight (both US), A Munoz (Spa), E Pederson (Den); -4 D Kang (US) NK Madsen (Den); -3 IG Chun (Kor), X Lin (Chi), A Olsen, J Song (both US); -2 A Lee (US) Selected others: -1 K Henry (Scot); +2 C Hull (Eng); +4 E Givens, C Thomas (both Eng); +5 A Hewson (Eng); +7 G Hall (Eng); +8 M MacLaren (Eng) Full leaderboard

Stacy Lewis emerged victorious from a four-way play-off to win the Ladies Scottish Open in North Berwick.

The American birdied the first extra hole at the Renaissance Club after she, Azahara Munoz, Emily Pederson and Cheyenne Knight tied on five under par.

Lewis had to pull out through injury on the eve of last year's Solheim Cup and the Scottish Open is her first win since the birth of her daughter.

Scot Kylie Henry was the highest-placed British player on one under par.

Tied for 12th after a three-under round of 68, Henry was three shots ahead of England's Charley Hull while Hull's compatriots Eleanor Givens and Charlotte Thomas were four under.

Next week the AIG British Women's Open taking place at Royal Troon in Ayrshire.