Last updated on .From the section Golf

Connor Syme won on the Challenge Tour in 2019, at the Turkish Airlines Challenge

Celtic Classic third round leaderboard -15 C Syme (Sco); -14 S Horsfield (Eng); -13 S Soderberg (Swe); -12 A Meronk (Pol), T Detry (Bel), A Johnston (Eng); -11 C Shinkwin (Eng), T Pieters (Bel) Selected others: -9 R Enoch (Wal); -4 O Farr (Wal); -3 J Donaldson (Wal) Full leaderboard

Scotland's Connor Syme has a one-shot lead heading into the final round of the Celtic Classic at Celtic Manor after he carded 63 on day three.

Syme made eight birdies and did not drop a shot as he moved to 15 under.

The 25-year-old, who was playing on the Challenge Tour in 2019, is chasing a first European Tour victory.

England's Sam Horsfield is in second place on 14 under after shooting a 68 on Saturday.

Horsfield, 23, is in contention for a second European Tour title in quick succession after claiming the first of his career at the Hero Open earlier this month.

Sweden's Sebastian Soderberg is third on 13 under after a third-round 65, while Poland's Adrian Meronk and Belgian Thomas Detry share fourth place with Englishman Andrew Johnston on 12 under.

England's Callum Shinkwin is 11 under alongside another Belgian, Ryder Cup player Thomas Pieters, who led for a while on Saturday thanks in part to two eagles in three holes but slipped back after a triple-bogey seven on the 15th.

Scotland's Marc Warren is among a group of five players on 10 under, with English duo David Horsey and Matthew Southgate a shot further back alongside Welshman Rhys Enoch, who shot 69 on day three.

Wales' Oliver Farr is joint 54th on four under, with a third home player, Jamie Donaldson, three under.