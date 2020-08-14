Last updated on .From the section Golf

Billy Horschel birdied four of last six holes to claim a share of the lead going into the weekend

Wyndham Championship second-round leaderboard (all players US unless stated) -10 B Horschel, T Hoge, T Gooch, SW Kim (Kor); -9 S Lowry (Ire), H English, A Landry, D Redman, H Varner III; -8 R Sloan (Can), CT Pan (Tpe), W Simpson, M Hubbard, R Oppenheim, J Kokrak, T Duncan Selected others: -7 P Casey (Eng), T Fleetwood (Eng); -5 T Lewis (Eng); -3 R Knox (Sco), S Garcia (Spa), J Spieth; level J Rose (Eng); +2 B Koepka; +4 L Donald (Eng), D Willett (Eng), G McDowell (NI) Full leaderboard

American Billy Horschel shares a four-way tie for the lead at the halfway stage of the Wyndham Championship.

Horschel carded a six-under-par 64 to move to 10 under for the event, along with compatriots Tom Hoge and Talor Gooch, and South Korea's Si Woo Kim.

Ireland's Shane Lowry is one shot off the lead after hitting a seven-under 63, the joint lowest round of the day.

However, England's Justin Rose and fellow major winner Brooks Koepka of America both failed to make the cut.

Joint leader Hoge had led after the first round on eight under with Harold Varner III and Roger Sloan, who fell back after carding 69 and 70 respectively.

World number six Webb Simpson, the highest-ranked player in the field, is among seven players on eight under going into the weekend at Sedgefield Country Club.

England's Tommy Fleetwood and Paul Casey are in a group of nine who are one shot further back.

Saturday's third round will be played in threesomes and off a two-tee start because of the threat of bad weather in North Carolina, USA.