Japan's Harukyo Nomura and Christine Wolf of Austria were Nicole Broch Larsen's playing partners on Thursday morning

Ladies Scottish Open first-round leaderboard -4 N Broch Larsen (Den); -3 A Olsen (US), EK Pedersen (Den), J Song (US), A Munoz (Spa), O Cowan (Ger); -2 S Gal (Ger), G Dryburgh (Sco), K Spilkova (Cze), A Lee (US), A Van Dam (Ned) Selected others: E C Thomas (Eng), K Henry (Sco); +1 H Burke (Eng); +3 C Hull (Eng), C Matthew (Sco) Full leaderboard

Denmark's Nicole Broch Larsen holds a one-shot lead after the opening round of the Ladies Scottish Open, with home hope Gemma Dryburgh two behind.

Larsen fired a four-under-par 67, the 2015 Ladies European Tour Player of the Year carding six birdies.

American duo Amy Olson and Jennifer Song are among the five players in the chasing pack on two under.

Dryburgh is the top Briton at the event at North Berwick's Renaissance Club, which has no fans in attendance.

Larsen told the European Tour: "I played a couple of tournaments in Denmark and the key to my score was definitely my putting.

"I've also been playing at my home course in Denmark from the white tees, which is a similar length to this week, if not longer than this set-up, so I feel like I have been used to making a lot of up-an-downs, which I managed to do today."

Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn won the tournament in 2018, with South Korea's Mi Jung Hur last year's winner.