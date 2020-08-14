Last updated on .From the section Golf

The NI Open will also take place at the Ballymena venue

Galgorm Castle Golf Club will host the 2020 Irish Open from 24-27 September, the European Tour has announced.

As had been expected, the event will be staged at the County Antrim venue for the first time.

This year's Irish Open was scheduled for Mount Juliet in Kilkenny in May but fell victim to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Playing the tournament at the Galgorm Castle course will enable competitors to travel from the US Open without having to quarantine.

More to follow.