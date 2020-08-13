Celtic Classic: Thomas Pieters shrugs off inactivity to lead

Thomas Pieters
Thomas Pieters became a father for the first time to daughter Florence during the hiatus of golf due to the coronavirus pandemic
Celtic Classic leaderboard
64 Thomas Pieters (Bel); 65 Jake McLeod (Aus), Toby Tree; 66 Sihwan Kim (Kor), Marc Warren, Sebastian Soderberg (Swe), Adrian Meronk (Pol), Guido Migliozzi (Ita), Nacho Elvira (Spa), Edoardo Molinari (Ita)
Selected others: 69 Rhys Enoch (Wal); 70 Oliver Fisher (Eng), Calum Hill (Eng), Jamie Donaldson (Wal),
Thomas Pieters shrugged off five months of inactivity to earn a narrow lead on the first day of the Celtic Classic at the Celtic Manor's Ryder Cup course.

Pieters came home in 29 strokes as he shot a seven under par 64 on a day where the golf was overshadowed by positive Covid-19 tests.

Frenchmen Alex Levy and Romain Wattel are out of the European Tour event after Levy tested positive.

Levy, 30, initially returned a negative test, but a retest came back positive.

Wattel and Levy's caddie, Tom Ayling, have so far tested negative but all three men are self-isolating.

Pieters had not played since March but his round of 64 on the Twenty Ten course gave him a one-stroke advantage over Toby Tree and Jake McLeod.

Italian Edoardo Molinari, who was part of Europe's Ryder Cup winning team at the Newport venue a decade ago, is a further shot behind on five under par with six other players including Scotland's Marc Warren.

Welshmen Rhys Enoch and Jamie Donaldson are two and one under respectively.

