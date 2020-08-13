Last updated on .From the section Golf

Alex Levy has been replaced at Celtic Manor by Denmark's Martin Simonsen

Frenchman Alex Levy is out of the European Tour's Celtic Classic in Newport after being in contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19.

Levy was due to play in the event at Celtic Manor, starting on Thursday.

However, organisers stepped in after Levy discovered a friend he met at home in France last weekend tested positive for coronavirus.

The 30-year-old tested negative on his Tuesday arrival at the Welsh venue.

He has not shown symptoms of the virus and is self-isolating for 14 days.

"I told the European Tour immediately after finding out that my friend tested positive," said Levy.

"I informed them of my movements since arriving on site as I wanted to ensure the safety of my fellow professionals and their caddies."