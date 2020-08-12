Last updated on .From the section Golf

Jamie Donaldson helped Europe clinch the 2014 Ryder Cup at Gleneagles

Jamie Donaldson is relishing the opportunity to play on home soil as the Celtic Manor Resort hosts the European Tour for the next two weeks.

The Celtic Classic takes place on 13-16 August in Newport, followed by the Wales Open on 20-23 August.

Donaldson, 44, is looking forward to playing on the Twenty Ten Course Europe won the Ryder Cup on 10 years ago, having starred himself in 2014.

"I love coming back down here," said the Pontypridd product.

"It's a great venue and the course is looking really good.

"I do love playing here, normally you get great crowds, which is a shame, given the current circumstances that won't be happening. It's a special place, beautiful setting.

"I've been playing nicely. After the wrist operation things take time and I've been working hard to get that right. I'm fit as a fiddle. Sometimes things take longer than you think they would.

"I came back last year but never really felt 100%. But now I feel fit, ready to go."