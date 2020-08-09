Last updated on .From the section Golf

Rory McIlroy's last major triumph came at the US PGA Championship in 2014

Rory McIlroy has admitted his best golf may be behind him after his winless run in the majors stretched to six years following his disappointing performance at the US PGA Championship.

The ex-world number one and four-time major winner shared 33rd spot - 11 shots behind winner Collin Morikawa.

"Maybe I'm just not as good as I used to be," said the Northern Irishman, 31.

"I can't really put my finger on it. I go out there and try my best every single day."

McIlroy's last major triumph came at the 2014 US PGA but he was never really a factor in San Francisco as young US star Morikawa held off a stacked leaderboard to take a two-shot victory over Dustin Johnson and England's Paul Casey.

The county Down man has clinched the PGA Tour's season-long FedEx Cup title on two occasions - including last year - since his fourth major triumph and also won the prestigious Players Championship in 2019.

Record £12.2 first prize last year

His 2019 campaign included clinching a record £12.2 first prize after his Tour Championship triumph secured him the FedEx Cup as well as victory at the Canadian Open when he shot a closing 61.

"I feel like the golf that I've played in the majors has been sort of similar to the golf I've played outside of them, and I've won some big events and played well and had a good season last season," added McIlroy.

"Some days I play better than others, and just got to keep going and keep persisting and see if you can do better the next time."

Morikawa's hugely impressive first major win following his closing six-under 64 at TPC Harding Park came as two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka faded badly on the final day with a closing 74 leaving him only one shot ahead of McIlroy.

That followed Koepka's post-round comments on Saturday when he questioned Johnson's major credentials amid his compatriot's tally of a sole US Open triumph in 2016.

Koepka won successive US Opens in 2017 and 2018 in addition to his US PGA triumphs.

Koepka dropped out on contention on the final day at TPC Harding Park after questioning Johnson's major credentials

McIlroy 'taken back' by Koepka comments

McIlroy admitted that he was "taken aback" by Koepka's comments.

"Whether he was trying to play mind games or not - if he's trying to play mind games - he's trying to do it to the wrong person. I don't think DJ really gives much of a concern to that.

"It's a very different mentality to bring to golf that I don't think a lot of golfers have.

"I certainly try to respect everyone out here. Everyone is a great player. If you've won a major championship, you're a hell of a player.

"I mean, (it's) sort of hard to knock a guy [Johnson] that's got 21 wins on the PGA Tour, which is three times what Brooks has."