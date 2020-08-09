Marathon Classic: Danielle Kang wins after Lydia Ko collapse, with Jodi Ewart Shadoff second

Last updated on .From the section Golf

American Danielle Kang plays a shot during the final round of the Marathon Classic
Danielle Kang won the 2017 Women's PGA Championship
LPGA Marathon Classic, final leaderboard
-15 D Kang (US); -14 L Ko (NZ), J Ewart Shadoff (Eng); -13 M Lee (Aus); -8 Y Lui (Chi), M Alex, E Talley, A Lee (all US)
Selected others: -6 S Meadow (NI); +5 C Thomas (Eng)
Full leaderboard

England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff finished joint second at the Marathon Classic alongside Lydia Ko, whose dramatic late collapse allowed Danielle Kang to win the title by one shot.

New Zealand's Ko, 23, had a five-shot lead with six holes to play at Highland Meadows in Ohio.

But she hit two bogeys and a double-bogey on the last to post a two-over-par 73 to finish on 14 under overall.

American Kang's three-under 68 saw her win the title on 15 under.

"My caddie looked at me and said, 'You're right in it,'" said Kang, 27, who also won the Drive On Championship last week, the first LPGA Tour event since the coronavirus shutdown.

"I looked at him and said, 'I'm five down with six holes to go' but I kind of liked that mentality, made some good birdies coming in and kept it together."

Ewart Shadoff, 32, hit a four-under 67 to join Ko, who had led by four shots overnight, in second place.

Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured

  • Iain Carter

    Analysis and opinion from the BBC's golf correspondent.

  • An image depicting the features of the BBC Sport app - notifications on a home screen and the home page

    Get the latest golf headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.

  • Child playing golf

    From hitting a few balls on the range or a quick nine holes, to the full 18 and tournaments - how to get into golf.