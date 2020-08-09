US PGA Championship: Collin Morikawa wins to deny Paul Casey first major

By Ben CollinsBBC Sport

American Collin Morikawa emerged from a stacked leaderboard to win the 2020 US PGA Championship after a flawless final round in San Francisco.

At one point on the back nine, six players shared the lead but an eagle on the 16th saw the 23-year-old go clear.

The world number 12 carded a six-under 64 at TPC Harding Park to reach 13 under in just his second major.

England's Paul Casey was two shots back in a tie for second with overnight leader Dustin Johnson after a 66.

  • Designed by Americans to be won by Americans, I cannot trust anything they say or do.

  • I’ve seen mrikawa win twice since the lockdown and I don’t think it’s coincidence he clearly likes the quiet I don’t think he can play that round with the crowds. For a young kid it would be too much but without them there it’s just like any other tourney as the pressure is all self inflicted rather than from outside interference

    • Alfred Drinkwater replied: You clearly know nothing about golf if you think your not witnessing a special talent, who has the capability to win with or without the fans (as proven by wins on tour with both).

  • Doesn't Iain Carter talk far too much.And it's mostly cobblers.p0

  • Amazing round by Casey and credit to Morikawa but it has to be said a huge slices of luck towards him today and after years and years Casey deserved it and was more consistent tee to free. Plus I hate it when majors have stupid holes near the end should be like Augusta which is hardest near the end.

  • Does he win it though if there's a crowd?? Not taking anything away from the kid, but it's safe to say the pressure would have been far greater had they been there. Great shot on 16 though, maybe deserved to win it for that alone!

  • Congratulations!

  • Stopped watching after Bryson could no longer win.

    Congrats to Colin.

