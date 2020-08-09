Last updated on .From the section Golf

American Collin Morikawa emerged from a stacked leaderboard to win the 2020 US PGA Championship after a flawless final round in San Francisco.

At one point on the back nine, six players shared the lead but an eagle on the 16th saw the 23-year-old go clear.

The world number 12 carded a six-under 64 at TPC Harding Park to reach 13 under in just his second major.

England's Paul Casey was two shots back in a tie for second with overnight leader Dustin Johnson after a 66.

