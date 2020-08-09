English Championship: Andy Sullivan wins first European Tour title in five years

Andy Sullivan during his final round
Andy Sullivan is on a good run of form after a fourth place finish at the recent British Masters
English Championship final leaderboard
-27 A Sullivan (Eng); -20 A Otegui (Spa); -19 R Hoejgaard (Den); -18 W Nienaber (SA); -17 S Brown (Eng)
Selected others: -15 D Coupland (Eng), S Jamieson (Sco); -14 J Smith, M Armitage (both Eng), J Donaldson (Wal)
Full leaderboard

England's Andy Sullivan claimed his first European Tour win since 2015 with victory in the English Championship.

The 2016 Ryder Cup player led by five shots going into the final round, only to see his lead cut to three at the turn by Spain's Adrian Otaegui.

But Sullivan, 34, then recorded four birdies on the back nine to finish 27 under overall, seven shots clear of Otaegui, at Hanbury Manor in Ware.

Denmark's Rasmus Hoejgaard finished third on 19 under.

It is Sullivan's first win on the European Tour since 2015, the year of all three of his previous successes, with his previous victory coming in the Portugal Masters of that year.

His form in 2015 saw him finish in Europe's top 10 and secure a debut in the 2016 Ryder Cup, which the United States won at Hazeltine.

