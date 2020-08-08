Last updated on .From the section Golf

Former world number one Dustin Johnson has won one major - the 2016 US Open

US PGA Championship, third round -9 D Johnson (US); -8 C Champ (US), S Scheffler (US); -7 P Casey (Eng), B Koepka (US), C Morikawa (US); -6 T Fleetwood (Eng), J Rose (Eng), J Day (Aus), D Berger, B DeChambeau, T Finau (all US) Selected others: -5 Li Haotong (Chn); -3 I Poulter (Eng); -1 J Thomas (US), S Lowry (Ire); Level R McIlroy (NI); +2 T Woods (US); +4 R MacIntyre (Sco)

Former world number one Dustin Johnson charged into the lead on a thrilling third day at the 2020 US PGA Championship in San Francisco.

The lead changed hands several times during the penultimate round, with the American hitting eight birdies in a five-under 65 to move to nine under.

Scottie Scheffler also shot a 65 at TPC Harding Park to trail by one with Cameron Champ, who hit a 67.

Paul Casey is two shots back, alongside defending champion Brooks Koepka.

English compatriots Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood are also still in the mix a shot further back on six under par after both posting 70s.

The pair were two shots behind the overnight leader, China's Li Haotong, whose three-over 73 saw him drop to five under for the week.

Fleetwood was also set to lose ground but claimed two birdies in the final three holes to salvage a level-par 70 and keep himself firmly in contention heading into the final day.

The 102nd US PGA was put back from May because of the coronavirus pandemic and is being played with no spectators.

Mixed day for British contingent

Paul Casey's best finish in a major is a tie for third at the Open in 2010

Heading into the weekend, there was genuine belief the US PGA could be won by an Englishman for just the second time - and the first since Jim Barnes way back in 1919.

Fleetwood and Rose were two off the lead overnight but made a slow start, with Fleetwood dropping a shot on the third and Rose having three bogeys in the first five holes.

And although Rose recovered with three birdies across the turn, Fleetwood's putts just would not land and he had another bogey on the 10th.

But just as a congested leaderboard looked to be getting away from the world number 13, Fleetwood's perseverance paid off with a strong finish to get back to six under with Rose, who also went round in 70.

Casey though, a shot further back overnight, ended his front nine with two birdies to put himself in the chasing pack.

As the battle for the lead intensified, Casey almost sank a birdie on the 17th, but he did enough to creep above his compatriots.

Earlier, Rory McIlroy looked set to boost the British challenge as the 2012 and 2014 champion got to two-under for the day but a run of four bogeys on his last six holes saw him slump to a 71.