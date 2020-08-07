Last updated on .From the section Golf

Players watch on as the fire causes play to be suspended

Play has been suspended and the course evacuated during the final of the Rose Ladies Series after a large fire broke out at Wentworth.

The fire reportedly began on nearby Chobham Common before spreading onto the course near the 10th hole of the famed West layout in Surrey.

Emergency services are on the scene.

England's Alice Hewson led going into the last day of the series, which has been organised by Ryder Cup player Justin Rose and his wife Kate.

It was set up to provide competitive action for female professionals after the Ladies European Tour was suspended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The three-day grand final - with the other rounds at Rose's home course North Hants and The Berkshire (Blue) - follows seven one-day tournaments being held in England in June and July.

It is the first time a professional ladies' tournament has taken place on Wentworth's revered West course.