Fire at Rose Ladies Series final sees play suspended at Wentworth

Last updated on .From the section Golf

Players watch the fire at Wentworth
Players watch on as the fire causes play to be suspended

Play has been suspended and the course evacuated during the final of the Rose Ladies Series after a large fire broke out at Wentworth.

The fire reportedly began on nearby Chobham Common before spreading onto the course near the 10th hole of the famed West layout in Surrey.

Emergency services are on the scene.

England's Alice Hewson led going into the last day of the series, which has been organised by Ryder Cup player Justin Rose and his wife Kate.

It was set up to provide competitive action for female professionals after the Ladies European Tour was suspended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The three-day grand final - with the other rounds at Rose's home course North Hants and The Berkshire (Blue) - follows seven one-day tournaments being held in England in June and July.

It is the first time a professional ladies' tournament has taken place on Wentworth's revered West course.

Fire at WentworthPlayers are evacuated

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Featured

  • Iain Carter

    Analysis and opinion from the BBC's golf correspondent.

  • An image depicting the features of the BBC Sport app - notifications on a home screen and the home page

    Get the latest golf headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.

  • Child playing golf

    From hitting a few balls on the range or a quick nine holes, to the full 18 and tournaments - how to get into golf.

Also in Sport