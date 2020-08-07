Last updated on .From the section Golf

Ardglass native Sharvin shot a course record 62 on Thursday

Overnight leader Cormac Sharvin saw his English Championship hopes fade after carding a one-under-par 70 in the second round to fall off the pace.

Sharvin, who posted a course record 62 on Thursday, managed four birdies and three bogeys to move to nine-under-par on another day of low scoring at Hanbury Manor Marriott Hotel & Country Club.

England's Andy Sullivan leads on 14-under-par after recording 10 birdies and a bogey in a course record 62.

The 33-year-old is one shot ahead of compatriot Laurie Canter and South Africa's Dean Burmester.

Sharvin, who is competing in his first season on the European Tour after graduating from the Challenge Tour in 2019, got off to a slow start with a bogey at the fourth before picking up his first birdie of the day at the par-five ninth.

The Ardglass native, currently 73rd in the Race to Dubai rankings, picked up further shots at the 10th and 12th but faltered over his final holes with bogeys either side of a birdie on the 16th.

Elsewhere, Northern Ireland's Jonathan Caldwell and County Wicklow player Paul Dunne are projected to miss the cut after the pair finished at level-par after two rounds.