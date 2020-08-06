Last updated on .From the section Golf

Sharvin is competing in his first season on the European Tour

Northern Ireland's Cormac Sharvin leads the English Championship after shooting a course record eight-under-par 63 in his first round in Hertfordshire.

The County Down man teed off in the final group and nudged ahead of six players locked at seven under.

"It was a nice round, played really well, didn't do too much wrong," said the 27-year-old Ardglass golfer.

"A long way to go but it's always nice to shoot a good score on the first day and not put yourself out of it."

Sharvin, who graduated to the European Tour after finishing the 2019 Challenge Tour season in 11th position on the Road to Mallorca Rankings, carded 10 birdies and two dropped shots to take the outright lead.

"Put it on the fairway, hit a lot of good shots and holed a few putts as well and it all added up to 63. Pretty happy to start well," he added.

Sharvin made a birdie-birdie-birdie start to his round and although a bogey at the fifth set him back, he replied with gains at the seventh and ninth to get to four under.

Back-to-back birdies from the 11th propelled Sharvin to one off the lead, only to drop a shot at the 13th.

Consecutive birdies at the 14th and 15th saw him join the leading group on seven under, before he rolled in a third gain in a row to take the lead on his own.

David Howell rolled back the years as he joined Australian duo Jason Scrivener and Min Woo Lee, Zimbabwe's Scott Vincent, Hero Open runner-up Thomas Detry and Laurie Canter in second place on the overnight leaderboard.

Hanbury Manor Marriott Hotel & Country Club returned to host a European Tour event for the first time in 21 years and it did not disappoint as 92 players broke par.